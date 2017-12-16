Suhaib Ilyasi convicted of murdering wife

more-in

A sessions court here on Saturday convicted Suhaib Ilyasi, producer of television serial India’s Most Wanted, for murdering his wife Anju Ilyasi in 2000. Ilyasi, who was present in the court room, was immediately taken into custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra held him guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Satender Sharma, counsel for the complainant Rukma Singh, the sentence against Ilyasi would be pronounced on December 20. Rukma Singh is the mother of Anju Ilyasi.

Anju Ilyasi was murdered at her marital home in East Delhi. The Delhi High Court had granted bail to Ilyasi in 2000. The Delhi police arrested him on March 28, 2000, after they lodged a first information report on the basis of an inquest report by the area magistrate.

The magistrate had asked the police to further investigate the case after the elder sister of Anju Ilyasi, Rashmi Singh, and her mother Rukma Singh recorded their statements before the magistrate holding Suhaib responsible for her death.

Initially, Ilyasi was booked for charges of subjecting his wife to cruelty, dowry death and destruction of evidence.

But later, the Delhi High Court in 2014 ordered that Ilyasi be tried for murder.

The High Court order had come on a revision petition moved by Rukma Singh challenging a 2011 order of the trial court which rejected her plea for the trial of Ilyasi on murder charge.

Justice Indermeet Kaur of the High Court, allowing Ms. Singh’s petition, had said that the material collected by the prosecution had prima facie justified the framing of additional charge of murder. The judge directed the trial court to frame additional charge against Ilyasi.

In her petition, Ms. Singh had cited the statement of L.C. Gupta, one of the doctors who conducted the post-mortem of the deceased, and gave his dissenting opinion that homicide could not be ruled out.

The court had also made reference to the testimony recorded by Anju’s two sisters, Rashmi and Reeta, alleging that Ilyasi used to harass and torture his wife for dowry.

Anju died on January 11, 2000, after she was rushed in a serious condition to the hospital. She allegedly received fatal stab wounds.