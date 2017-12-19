‘Submit detailed action plan for phase II of Yamuna cleaning project’

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to submit a detailed action plan with respect to drains falling under phase II of the Yamuna cleaning project.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said, “We direct that DJB shall, within two weeks, place before the principal committee its complete plan with regard to the drains while ensuring that no effluents or untreated waste enter Yamuna through these drains.”

Further, the green panel directed the principal committee to hold a meeting with senior officers from the DJB, the State government and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on January 8.

Sewage treatment plant

“Once the action plan has been deliberated on by the principal committee, it shall be implemented. An officer from the Delhi Development Authority [DDA] shall also be present as some land needs to be acquired for establishment of a sewage treatment plant. This proposal shall be considered by the principal committee and it shall submit a report within two months,” said the Bench.

The directions came after the Tribunal rapped the DJB for not having proper plans with respect to the second phase, which includes Shahdara, Mori Gate, Maharani Bagh, Barapullah, Kalkaji and Tehkhand.

“For all these six drains, nothing is clear as to how the project submitted by the DJB itself is to be implemented. It is a sad state of affairs. The very planning seems to be not in consonance with the implementable in terms of technology and infrastructure,” said the Bench.