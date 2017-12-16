Students march for cleaner air in Gurugram

Students march from Paras Hospital in Sector 47 to Ardee City in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With air pollution levels continuing to be very high in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the past several weeks, a large number of students from a government senior secondary school, Chakkarpur, took out a march on Saturday wearing masks to demand cleaner air and greener surroundings.

Holding placards that read ‘Make face masks tax free’ and “We are against air pollution”, the Class XI and XII students marched from Paras Hospital in Sector 47 to Ardee City.

They also carried potted plants with them to “signify the importance of having a greener tomorrow”.

Anjana Dhingra, principal of the school, said: “The NCR has seen disturbing alleviations of pollution levels. The students of the school were ecstatic to be a part of this march. Due to pollution, we often have to shut down schools for a day or two, which in turn affects the fluidity of education.”

Arunesh Kumar, head of Pulmonology Department at Paras Hospital, Gurugram, said: “Every third child in Delhi and surrounding regions has impaired lungs and the number of asthmatic patients have risen exponentially”

Principal Medical Officer of Civil Hospital, Gurugram, Pradeep Sharma said that safeguarding the future was a collective responsibility and the “onus did not lie on the children alone”.