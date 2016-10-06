As one:Students form a human chain in front of the Admin Block on Wednesday to protest against the administration’s ‘insensitivity’ towards the students.Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A sections of Jawaharlal Nehru University students joined the university strike call by students’ union on Wednesday, ahead of the Academic Council meeting to be held on Friday.

The students formed a human chain at the Admin Block in the afternoon in protest against the administration’s insensitivity towards the “hostel crisis and socially inclusive policies”.

One of the key issues the students protested against is the proposal to de-link the integrated BA-MA course at the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies by proposing a high CGPA criteria for awarding BA and MA degrees as well as for promotion to integrated MA.

‘Push-out policy’

“It is a shame that instead of addressing the massive problem of large-scale drop-out at the centre, the administration is trying to wage a war against the students by launching a push-out policy,” said members of the union.

According to existing rules, students joining BA first semester are required to maintain a CGPA of 3.00 in the core course , but the proposed rule will require a student to maintain a minimum CGPA of 5.0. The students feel it is virtually impossible to maintain such a high CGPA.

“At the end of the sixth semester, one is required to have a CGPA of 4.00 to get a BA degree and be eligible to continue to MA. However, the new rule proposed to increase the required CGPA to 6.0. This will only lead to more drop-outs,” said the students.

They also raised their voice against the proposals for new certificate-type courses, which they feel are dictated either by funding agencies, political motivations or commercial interests, and undermine the academic autonomy of the university.

The JNUSU will hold a protest outside the meeting venue of the Academic Council on Friday.