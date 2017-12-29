Stubble burning project gets Cental govt’s nod

more-in

With Delhi-NCR and other northern States facing severe pollution, the Environment Ministry on Thursday approved a regional project to tackle stubble burning, one of the major contributors to air pollution.

Alternative practices

Awareness generation and capacity building activities for farmers to adopt alternative practices and a slew of technological interventions for management of crop residue along with existing machineries will be part of the project.

The Ministry approved a regional project on ‘Climate Resilience Building among Farmers through Crop Residue Management’ under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change.

The first phase of the project has been approved at a cost of approximately ₹100 crore for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.