Striving to preserve their culture and traditions

“Preparations for Christmas used to begin weeks ahead back then. We would prepare wine at home and soak dryfruits brought from Sadar Bazar for cakes. We had lots of Anglo-Indian families living in the Walled City at the time. Now only around 5% of them are still there across the city,” reminisced Sydney Rebeiro.

Adviser/ Dean Alumni Affairs, Delhi University, Prof. Rebeiro’s family came to the city way back in 1909 and lived on Hamilton Road. When he was growing up, Christmas was a harmonious affair, which symbolised togetherness and love with the neighbours.

“The celebration was way less aggressive and everyone, irrespective of their religion, became a part of the celebrations. In fact, that is the teaching of the lord: if you cannot love your neighbour, how can you love me [god],” said Prof. Rebeiro.

Moving away

Over the years, several Anglo-Indians, who earlier served in the Railways, Post and Telegraph, and other government Departments, moved from the city.

The feeling of belonging to a community is slowly diminishing among the Anglo-Indians who have chosen to stay back in the Capital.

“We Anglo-Indians are a good lot, but we did not plan for our future. Even my father did not make any investment in property. Neither did I. Since many families like ours had no house and property here, they had no option but to move away,” said Prof. Rebeiro.

Samuel McMillian, a 65-year-old retired government servant, also remembers the festivities of his childhood, which he believes have died down.

Mr. McMillian is the third generation to live in Delhi. His grandparents came to the Capital from Dehradun, when his grandfather was transferred as a senior official with the Customs Department.

Visiting homes

“We used to look forward to going around the neighbourhood singing carols. More than the singing, we used to anxiously wait to meet our friends and the goodies we used to get from the houses we used to visit for carol singing,” added Mr. McMillian.

These families are trying hard to preserve a bit of their culture even now.

Keeping alive the tradition of Christmas gifts and sharing that his parents always stressed on, Prof. Rebeiro still makes sure that all children who visit his home are given gifts as a token of the celebrations.

Special Christmas gifts

“When we were kids, toys and special Christmas gifts were available only at specific shops such as Ramchander and Sons and Empire Stores at Kashmere Gate, and the Exchange Stores near IP College. We had to order them in advance and they would get the ordered items delivered from Hamleys in London,” Prof Rebeiro said.

“From Christmas picnics to attending the Holy Eucharist at St. James Church, one of the oldest churches in the city, these few remaining families are trying everything possible to keep their tradition alive and to keep the community together,” Prof Rebeiro said.