Stray dog attack victim still in ICU

The six-year-old girl who was mauled by stray dogs in an upscale residential colony in Sector 100 here on Monday is still in the ICU, the hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

“Her wounds are quite deep. She will take a lot of time to recover,” said A. K. Jain, general surgeon, Yatharth Hospital, Sector 110, Noida. The residents had lodged an FIR against the general and facility managers of the society after the incident, claiming that the management had ignored multiple complaints against stray dogs.

However, facility manager Amit Malhan said, “Each time we ask the security to drive away stray dogs using sticks, we get calls not to act against them. First the residents feed the dogs and then they ask us to take action against them.”

Routine sterilisation

Meanwhile, Noida residents complained about increase in stray dog menace over the past few months. The city has an estimated population of 13,600 stray dogs.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Veterinary Officer, routine sterilisation of stray dogs is carried out in all urban and rural areas.

“The Noida Authority claims to have appointed a team to look after sterilisation of stray dogs but nothing is being done. The dogs are getting more aggressive day by day,” said Mohit Kumar, a resident of 3C Lotus Boulevard.

Another resident Ankur Sharma added, “I spot five-six dogs fighting daily in my sector. We have complained to the Noida Authority as these dogs have bitten residents.”

The Noida Authority recently appointed Delhi-based agency to check stray dog population.

Last June, the then District Magistrate N.P. Singh had directed the SPCA to work in coordination with the residents.

“The Noida Authority told us to vacate the premises where we did sterilisation to make way for the new agency three months ago. The sterilisation programme has been hampered since then,” claimed a member of the SPCA.