The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the university administration had on Saturday night called the police to stop a meeting held on the campus to show solidarity with the striking Honda workers.

JNUSU president Mohit Pandey alleged that the administration did not come to them to talk about their hostel demands, but suddenly became proactive and issued an order banning the entry of Honda workers, who are on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

“The administration went to the extent of calling four police vans on the campus. We request the administration to stop attacking and policing the culture of debate and discussion at JNU,” said Mr. Pandey.

The meeting was called to address the concerns of 3,000 workers who have lost their jobs and are on protest. The meeting was finally held outside the admin block and the workers as well as the students deliberated on the various concerns they are facing.

Despite repeated attempts, the police remained unavailable for a comment.

