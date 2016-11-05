The ruling Samajwadi Party is all geared up for the party’s mega silver jubilee celebrations on Saturday with JD(U), RJD, RLD leaders set to share the stage with Uttar Pradesh’s first family.

“The preparations for the historic event have been made. Samajwadi and Lohiawadi leaders will be sharing the stage with ‘netaji’ (Mulayam Singh Yadav)”, SP state president Shivpal Yadav told reporters at party office on Friday.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, RLD Cheif Ajit Singh, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala, KC Tyagi (JD-U) and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani are some of the prominent names to attend the event.

“With the event, SP will be formally launching its election campaign from tomorrow,” Shivpal said, adding that its main objective was not to let BJP form government in Uttar Pradesh.

In a press conference on Thursday, the SP state unit chief had said, “After forming majority government in UP in 2017, all secular forces will unite to uproot the BJP government at the Centre.”

In a bid to portray a united front ahead of the 2017 State Assembly elections, the feuding first family had come together to flag off Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘rath yatra’ here on Thursday. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal, with whom the Chief Minister was locked in a bitter power struggle, extended him “best wishes”.

Meanwhile, Shivpal said that the entire route from SP headquarters to Janeshwar Mishra park, the venue for the silver jubilee celebrations, is dotted with hoardings and banners welcoming workers for the event.

“We are expecting a huge crowd tomorrow. The workers have already started coming to the state capital. We are expecting over 5 lakh people. The event will also pass a strong message for BJP and rival parties,” convenor of the event and Cabinet Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by police to ensure security of VVIP guests and party workers.

“Besides a DIG level officer, there would be five Superintendents of Police (SP), 24 ASPs, 39 Circle Officers and a considerable number of PAC personnel as part of the security cover for the event,” I-G, Lucknow Zone, A Satish Ganesh said. - PTI