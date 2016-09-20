Spurned man kills woman, stabs self with same knife

: He turned up with a slashed wrist, knife in the other hand, stabbing wildly and finally chasing down to inflict the second and fatal blow on the married woman who had spurned his marriage proposal.

The incident, which left bylanes of south-west Delhi’s Inderpuri splattered with the blood of Sanjay and Lakshmi, came a full circle with the death of the assailant on Monday, a day after the incident.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Lakshmi, a domestic help, was returning home from work. Sanjay, a taxi driver, blocked her way and tried to talk to her. He had been following her.

No mercy

“She entered a park on her way. By then he had slashed his wrist. He took out a knife, and stabbed her on the neck. She started screaming for help, and moved out of the park. Sanjay, however, got hold of her after a chase in one of the bylanes nearby,” said a police officer.

In the bylane, Sanjay allegedly stabbed Lakshmi a few times on her abdomen. He then turned the knife on himself.

Both were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where Lakshmi was declared brought dead. Sanjay succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surendra Kumar said Sanjay had been arrested in the past for harassing the victim.

“He was arrested last year. But he got the bail recently,” said Manoj, Lakshmi's husband.

Family stages protest

On Monday, the family members of the victim protested outside the police station alleging inaction in the matter. Manoj also blamed the people who witnessed the incident but did come forward to help.

Manoj had married Lakshmi eight years ago. They have a seven-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.