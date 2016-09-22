Even as the overall number of cases of seasonal viral fever have gone down over the past couple of days in Gurgaon, the number of dengue patients has gone up. Eleven new dengue cases have been reported in Gurgaon in less than a week taking the total to 61 cases.

Confirmed cases

“We have 61 confirmed cases of dengue in Gurgaon — 48 from the city and 13 from neighbouring areas,” Gurgaon Chief Medical Officer Pushpa Bishnoi told The Hindu .

Ms. Bishnoi added that the number of patients with high fever and joint pains had gone down significantly over the past two days.

“Earlier we were attending to 400-500 patients of chikungunya in the OPD every day, but the number has gone down to 200-300 a day. And there were very few patients in the evening OPD today [on Wednesday] being specially run to deal with the rush of fever patients,” said Ms. Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, senior consultant of internal medicine at Paras Hospitals, said that the number of dengue patients had gone up in the hospital. “Of the total number of patients, around 85 per cent had chikungunya and 15 per cent had dengue. But now the share of dengue patients has gone up to 25-30 per cent and the trend is likely to continue in the days to come,” said Mr. Kumar

Another private hospital doctor said that dengue cases could record a sharp increase in the weeks to come due to the delayed monsoon this year.

Shortage of beds

Hospitals in the Millennium City have witnessed an unprecedented inflow of patients with complaints of high fever and joint pain, causing shortage of beds and forcing the doctors and nurses to work extra hours to tackle the workload.

Ms. Bishnoi said that five vans had been flagged off on Tuesday to create awareness among the residents in urban areas in Gurgaon.