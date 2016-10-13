Speeding car kills man; mob torches vehicle

An angry mob set fire to the vehicle and beat up one of the four occupants.Photo: Special arrangement

: A 52-year-old BSES employee was killed and his 20-year-old niece injured after a speeding car hit them in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur on Tuesday night.

An angry mob then torched the vehicle, which was allegedly being driven by a man in an inebriated condition, said the police.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 10.30 p.m. when victims Raj Mangal Singh (52) and his niece Pinki (22) were walking back home from a clinic in the locality. They had gone to get medicines for Singh’s wife Sujata, who is suffering from chikungunya, said his family.

“As they reached Tanky Road, a speeding Tata Indica coming from the opposite direction hit them and toppled. Because of the speed of the car, Singh was tossed a few meters into the air before landing on his head on a footpath. Pinky, too, sustained injuries,” said the officer.

Pinky, who is from Bihar, had been staying at her uncle’s house for the past few months.

Of the four people in the car, three of them managed to get away while one - Keshav Kumar - was caught by passersby and assaulted.

A crowd soon gathered at the spot, which allegedly set the car on fire.

The police reached soon after and took Kumar into custody, who claimed he wasn’t driving the car. He told the police that there were three others in the car.

“We have lodged a case at the Jaitpur police station. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. They are suspected be drunk,” said the officer.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons.