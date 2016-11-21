Fearing the repercussions of a divided house, the ruling Samajwadi Party is contemplating taking back all its expelled leaders, if Rajya Sabha member Ramgopal Yadav’s reinstatement is any signal.

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections barely few months away, the SP does not want to portray a picture of disunity knowing fully well that dents in its vote bank will help its opponents, the BSP and the BJP, in the battle of ballots.

Some of the expelled youth leaders, close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, have already met party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, triggering speculation of their early return to party fold.

MLCs Sunil Sajan, Anand Bhadauria and Sanjay Lather, and youth leaders Gaurav Dubey, Digvijay Singh Dev and Brajesh Yadav among others met Mr. Mulayam Singh and have reportedly tendered apology for their actions that had led to their expulsion from the party, SP sources said.

The youth leaders are said to have pleaded with the party chief to allow them to work for the SP to strengthen it before the Assembly polls.

Mr. Mulayam Singh has assured them that he would look into their request, sources said.

After the return of Ram Gopal, who was expelled from the party for six years, speculation was rife that others too will also brought back.

Taking a strong view of the protests and sloganeering on the streets during the feud in the first family of Samajwadi Party, the State unit had expelled a number of youth wing leaders, who were said to be close to Mr. Akhilesh.

Mr. Ram Gopal’s return to the SP is widely seen as a victory for the Akhilesh camp, which has been at loggerheads with Shivpal over party control and poll strategy.

Party insiders said that Mr. Ram Gopal’s return heralded return of expelled youth leaders of Akhilesh camp as the Rajya Sabha member had laid down a condition that all those sacked should be re-inducted into the party if his expulsion was revoked.

“Talks are going on and it is expected that all expulsions will be revoked after a warning to the youth leaders,” a senior SP leader said, adding that party veterans Beni Prasad Verma and Reoti Raman —— close to Mulayam —— were working overtime to bring Mr. Ram Gopal and others back.

Around 20 office-bearers of various youth wings in Lucknow and other districts who had either quit or were expelled from the party, could also return to the original party fold.

Sources, however, said there could a problem as they might not get back the posts they held as Mr. Shivpal has already appointed new faces.

Udaiveer Singh, a member of the UP Legislative Council, who was also expelled for six years after he wrote a letter to Mr. Mulayam Singh asking him step down as SP president to make way for Mr. Akhilesh, however, did not meet the party supremo.

After he was expelled last month, a defiant Mr. Singh had asserted, “I stand by the letter, won’t apologise, don’t regret and I am with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.”

Singh had alleged in the letter that Mr. Shivpal was acting as the political front of the Chief Minister’s stepmother, a view said to be shared by a section in the party. - PTI