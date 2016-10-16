Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi government had betrayed the people after promising them “achhe din” and claimed that the schemes launched by the SP dispensation were “better” than those started by the Centre.

“The BJP promised people acchhe din...When will acchhe din come? They (BJP) betrayed the people of the country and came to power,” Mr. Yadav, who on Saturday announced sops worth Rs.370 crore for the district, alleged.

“Do you (the Centre) have a scheme like Samajwadi pension scheme? Can you compete with Samajwadi ambulance service? What facilities are you extending to people? We doled out bicycles and laptops, tell us what have you done,” he asked.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Yadav said: “If you compare, you will find us better...I will tell SP workers to go the people and ask which party is working for them. This is the way to development and prosperity. The SP delivers on the promises made in its manifesto...Both, Hindus and Muslims have faith in the party as no other government has done so well...I will appeal to you all to give us another chance,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Centre’s ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, he said such a large number of accounts would not have opened had the SP government not got 6,000 new bank branches set up.

Attacking the BSP, the Chief Minister alleged that the previous government wasted people’s hard earned money on stone memorials and parks. - PTI