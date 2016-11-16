Next time you are out and need to use the washroom, you might not to have ask or look around frantically. Delhi-NCR residents will soon be able to locate the nearest toilet, thanks to a new application.

Pilot project

The Ministry of Urban Development on Tuesday said it will soon launch a “Google Toilet Locator” for the benefit of the people of Delhi-NCR as part of a pilot project, a Ministry spokesperson said.

The application will be available on Google map and will be spread across urban areas in the country soon. Apart from toilets run by the municipal corporations and other agencies, the app is also expected to locate toilets in markets, malls, hospitals, fuel stations, etc. The Ministry has asked all the State and city governments to undertake extensive audit of toilets in urban areas over the next 15 days, beginning Wednesday, as part of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada,’ to ensure that they are functional and fully used, the spokesperson added.

The State and city governments have been asked to reach out to community representatives for effective audit of functioning of individual household toilets, and community and household toilets by addressing the deficiencies, including water availability, he said.

The Ministry has also asked States and cities to undertake at least two “triggering drives” at the start of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ and mobilise beneficiaries to take up construction of toilets a week later. Foundation stones are to be laid for construction of community and public toilets, which are at tendering stage now. The spokesperson said special camps will be organized to clear payments due to beneficiaries for construction of individual household toilets.

‘Asli Tarakki’ campaign

As part of behaviour change, communication, hoardings and posters of ‘Asli Tarakki’ campaign, prioritising construction of toilets over other needs like owning a scooter or a TV set, are to be prominently and widely displayed during the fortnight, he added.

The Ministry of Urban Development said it will launch a “Google Toilet Locator” soon