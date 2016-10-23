Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said all IAS, IPS and IFS officers of the State should inspire the youth to aim big and become worthy citizens of the country.

Inaugurating the programme ‘Arohan’ here in the presence of 200 IAS, IPS and IFS officers of the State, both serving and retired, Mr Sonowal underlined the importance of the mentoring programme in guiding the youth to show them the correct path to fulfil their career aspirations.

Stating the youth of the State must be mentored by all the stakeholders so that they can contribute meaningfully to society, Mr Sonowal said quality of education today would determine the quality of life tomorrow.

“Only material riches would not be enough to give life’s satisfaction but character building through spiritual strength is of prime importance in today’s world,” he said.

An appeal to top cops

Mr Sonowal also appealed the top officers to willingly take it as a mission to shape the future of the State by mentoring the youth through dedication and passion so that the State can make rapid progress in building human resources for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said along with ‘Arohan’ another programme ‘Gunotsav’ has also been started where the IAS, IPS and IFS officers will visit all schools of the State and monitor their functioning, take part in their activities for the day and have mid-day meal with the students.

Informing that Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Kamrup Metro, Barpeta, Chirang, Hailakandi and West Karbi Anglong district have been initially selected for the first phase of the programme, Dr Sarma said around 12,000 schools would be monitored by the mentors and helped in improving their overall standard by identifying problems and providing solutions.

Changes in education system

He also said that this programme would be able to usher in revolutionary changes to the education system of the State.

‘Arohan’ is a mentoring programme which would look at giving guidance and the mentoring aspect of the next generation with a vision to create a resource pool of able mentors and mentees within the period of three to five years, a government source said.

With an aim to nurture young talents in different fields and give them opportunity to showcase their potential the mentoring programme would seek to ensure that quality education reaches every household, the source said.

By identifying 3,000 young students mainly from underprivileged strata of society with brilliant academic records hailing from remotest corners of the State, ‘Arohan’ will engage the services of both serving and retired IAS, IPS and IFS officers of Assam cadre to mentor during this financial year in fulfilling the youths career objectives by imparting knowledge from their vast experience and exposure to different situations.

The mentorship will be purely on volunteer basis where the officers will take it upon themselves to guide the upcoming generation of the State towards excellence, they added. - PTI