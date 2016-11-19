Congress president Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by daughter Priyanka Vadra and a number of top party leaders, will visit the city on Monday to inaugurate a photo exhibition commemorating the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Sonia and Priyanka will be in the ancestral town of the Nehru-Gandhi family on November 21 to attend the inauguration of ‘Indira: A Life of Courage’, a photo exhibition providing a glimpse into the life of the late Prime Minister and her contribution towards building a modern India,” Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesman Kishore Varshney said here.

Mr. Varshney also said that “there are reports that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi may also be present to attend the function held in memory of his grandmother. However, we are yet to receive an official confirmation”.

He said the photo exhibition will be held at the historic Swaraj Bhavan —— the house where Indira Gandhi was born —— and will remain open to the public till January 5 next year.

“Besides Sonia and Priyanka, senior party leaders Sheila Dikshit, Raj Babbar and Rajiv Shukla will be present on the occasion”, Mr. Varshney said.

“To spread awareness about Indira Gandhi’s contribution to the nation, the exhibition will be held at various places across the country after Allahabad.

“In February, the exhibition will be held at Mumbai, followed by Kolkata in April and Bengaluru in August,” Mr. Varshney added. - PTI