To mark 20 days since Najeeb Ahmed — an M.Sc Biotechnology student of Jawaharlal Nehru University — has been missing, JNU Students' Union is organising a solidarity meet on Thursday at the Administration Block. The Students' Union informed that the meeting will start at 2 p.m. with representatives of various associations - JNUSU, JNUTA, JNUSA and other associations — on campus speaking about justice and accountability in the case of the missing student.
At 5 p.m., Najeeb's family is scheduled to address the gathering, after which speakers including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mani Shankar Aiyar from the Congress and Prakash Karat from CPI(M) are scheduled to speak.
