SOL online registration begins today

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has started the online admission process for its five undergraduate courses. The online application will be open from June 1.

The SOL’s website is sol.du.ac.in. The last date for filling applications is July 31.

The degrees on offer are: BA (Programme), B.Com, B.Com (Honours), BA English (Hons.) and BA Political Science (Hons.).

Executive director of the SOL H. C. Pokhriyal said that they are expecting over 1.5 lakh applicants. He added that information regarding how to fill the application, documents required and fee amount will be released when the admission portal is opened.

With high cut-offs for admission into various DU colleges, the SOL has become a popular option for those who may not have the marks but still want a degree from DU. “Many of of students pursue accountancy or company secretary courses while earning a degree from the SOL,” said Mr. Pokhriyal.