Soaking in the IIC experience

Colourful:The festival will present a bit of dance, music, theatre, film, art and special cuisine for the Capital’s culture lovers to savour.Photo: Special Arrangement

It’s time to book your calendar for a cultural extravaganza from Oct 22-26

With performances by a 30-piece orchestra from Germany, classical Indian music, dance, theatre and art exhibits, the indoor and outdoor spaces at the India International Centre (IIC) are set to come alive at the 13th edition of the annual ‘IIC Experience’ festival.

The five-day extravaganza, which has grown to become a highlight on the cultural calendar, will present a bit of dance, music, theatre, film, art and special cuisine for the Capital’s culture lovers to savour.

Organisers say that the focus will be on Bengal this year. The festival will open with a presentation of ‘Chaturvidh: Four Dances in the OdishiMarga’, presented by OdishiVision and Movement Centre, Kolkata, and choreographed by Sharmila Biswas.

Tribute concert

It will include a tribute concert to mark the birth centenary of M.S. Subbulakshmi as well as ‘Ghazab Teri Adaa’ - a comic musical theatre that marks the centenary of World War I. It has been directed by Waman Kendre, director of the National School of Drama (NSD).

The galleries and lawns will host shows that include ‘Time Past and Time Present: Treasures of Human Knowledge at the Asiatic Society, Kolkata’, an exhibition on the history and contribution of the Asiatic Society to the knowledge and study of human civilization in Asia since 1784.

A tribute will be paid to artisans and craftspersons working with clay through an exhibition of terracotta objects and live demonstrations by craftspersons at the Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza while the Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, will celebrate the life and works of artist K.G. Subramanyan.

Two film festivals

Concurrently, there will be two film festivals celebrating six decades of Spanish cinema as well as ‘A Date with Shakespeare: A Festival of Films’ featuring six Shakespeare adaptations.

The festival will be organised between October 22 and 26 with entry open for all. For the film festival, due to limited number of seats, entry passes will be issued for each film half-an-hour before the screenings on a first come-first-served basis.

Organisers say that the 13th edition of the annual festival will look to focus

on Bengal