helpless:A peacock was rescued from Siri Fort Sports Complex after it flew into a window and injured itself. It had become disoriented due to the smog.photo: special arrangement

The smog that has engulfed the Capital since Diwali is causing distress not only to Delhiites but countless animals too.

A peacock was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit from Siri Fort Sports Complex earlier this week. Authorities say the peacock had flown into the area from the nearby forest early in the morning and had bumped into a window because of poor visibility caused by heavy smog.

“Visibility in the area is very low due to smog. The peacock was unable to discern the glass barrier and hit the window. The bird is disoriented and is in trauma. We are giving it necessary treatment and keeping it under observation,” a member of the Wildlife SOS Rescue Team said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said: “The city has been wrapped up in a thick, black, poisonous cloud of smoke since the night of Diwali. Not only is this extremely harmful for humans, but animals are also at the receiving end. The peacock could have had worse injuries and could have died. We have received many more calls to rescue wild animals in distress because of this smog.”

The group has appealed to Delhiites to be more sensitive to the plight of animals and avoid bursting crackers, which cause a lot of disturbance and discomfort to both people and animals.

Peacocks are often sighted in residential areas near forested regions and green belts within the Capital.The peacock ( Pavo cristasus) is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

