Incident reported in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar; trigger for blaze being probed

: Over 800 people were rendered homeless after a massive fire gutted more than 300 jhuggis at a slum in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Monday evening.

While the trigger for the blaze remains to be probed, the police said the presence of a large amount of plastic and scrap in the jhuggis helped the flames to spread rapidly.

The jhuggis are located near the railway tracks close to the Sadar Bazar market. While small shops operate out of many of these jhuggis , these are some distance away from the main market.

As soon as the fire began, almost all the residents rushed out of their huts.

Failed attempt

Some tried to douse the flames using water from pumps in nearby buildings, but it had little impact.

Two persons—a boy and a man— suffered burns. They, however, did not require hospitalisation. Around 6.45 p.m., the fire department was alerted. “A few fire tenders which were stationed close to the slum reached there in quick time,” said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Services.

However, other fire tenders dispatched to the site either found themselves stuck in traffic jams near the New Delhi railway station or faced difficulties in negotiating congested lanes in Lahori Gate area.

Firefighters and the police also faced difficulties in managing the crowd as a number of locals as well as visitors to the Sadar Bazar market gathered at the site to witness the operations.

Size of operation

By 10 p.m., 35 fire tenders had been dispatched, and around 90 per cent of the flames brought under control.

The operation, however, was still on. “There were crackers kept in some of the jhuggis , contributing to the trouble in containing the blaze. Also, there were some incidents of cylinder blast,” said Esha Pandey, Additional DCP (North).