World Toilet Day was observed by children in 25 slums of Berhampur in Odisha on Saturday to motivate people to construct toilets in their houses and stop open air defecation.

Under the banner of Berhampur Children’s Federation, the conglomeration of child clubs in 25 slums of the city tried to spread the message against open air defecation through rallies, community meetings, hand-made posters. Children also drew large rangolis on roads against open air defecation.

The Children’s Federation of slums said that construction of household toilets had not picked up in Berhampur. Although under Clean India mission, it is targeted to end open air defecation in the country by 2019, in Berhampur only six community toilets have been constructed till date by the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

They added that only eight household toilets have been constructed in slums while work orders have been granted to 1,125 households.