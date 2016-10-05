Attacker identified as Bhavana Arora, who threw ink at Kejriwal in January; she was angry over CM asking Modi to disprove Pak claims that there were ‘no strikes’

A slipper was hurled at Health Minister Satyendar Jain and some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders outside the Income Tax office on Tuesday.

The attacker, identified as Bhavana Arora, had allegedly hurled a slipper at the AAP leaders’ car when he arrived at the I-T office. Mr. Jain had gone to the I-T office after he was summoned in a tax evasion case.

Ms. Arora hurled a slipper at Mr. Jain’s vehicle over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on the ‘surgical strikes’ carried out by the Army.

Ms. Arora is not new to attacking the AAP leaders.

In January, she threw ink on Mr. Kejriwal when he was addressing a gathering on the success of the odd-even road rationing scheme at Chhatrasal Stadium.

“How could the AAP demand proof of surgical strikes from the Army? Are they agents of Pakistan?,” Ms. Arora told the reporters, who were waiting for Mr. Jain at the I-T office. Ms. Arora belongs to the Aam Aadmi Sena, a breakaway faction of the AAP. She was not detained by the police after the incident.

I-T officials quiz Jain

for over two hours

Mr. Jain was questioned for over two hours by I-T officials on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the incident, the Minister said that he hasn’t done anything wrong and that the officials had asked him about people “whose names I was hearing for the first time... I have nothing to hide”.

He said that the questions asked of him were already with the media channels before he went for the probe.

Calling the case a ‘conspiracy’ by ‘political opponents’, the Minister showedpapers to the media claiming that he had filed all the I-T returns. “I am an open book,” he said.

Defending their Minister, AAP leaders supporting Mr Jain said that they trust him and know it is a ‘conspiracy’. “Our Ministers and MLAs are targeted. This is another conspiracy," said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

