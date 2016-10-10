In contrast to visuals of people running for cover and young men aggressively pelting stones, as captured by CCTV cameras installed in the troubled Trilokpuri area, it was business as usual for blocks 29 and 31.

Both sides, however, claimed that the apparent normalcy had more to do with the police watch they were under rather than a sincere effort on the administration’s part to bridge the gap, whom locals hold responsible for the stone pelting incident.

“These localities were calm even during the 2014 riots, but in the past months even the smallest of fights between children have taken a communal turn. Seven months ago, there was a major incident where these sides exchanged stones. All the police did was to pick up a few random youths and harass them for money,” said Haji Kamil, head of the local mosque that stands at the junction of the two blocks.

Saturday’s incident, he said, could have been handled better had the beat constable of the area, who was aware of the assault and what preceded it, raised a timely alarm and ensured advance deployment.

He and his friend, M. Kashyap, also blamed the MCD for failing to drive out anti-social elements who drink and gamble in the school premises unchecked, and are often responsible for clashes. Contrary to the claims made by J. Kumar’s family, they said the youths who harassed the boy were playing cards inside the school premises as well.

Last time, a curfew had to be imposed after communal riots on the Sector 15-20-27 junction left nearly three dozen people injured. Back then, a jagran had been organised in front of a mosque, which the local Muslims objected to.