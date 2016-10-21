The Delhi Police on Thursday said teams have been conducting searches at several locations to look for missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-I (South) Nupur Prasad said that teams were deployed based on inputs by the missing boy’s family and friends.

Meanwhile, the probe is expected to be more focussed with the police announcing a Special Investigating Team (SIT).

The decision comes five days after Mr. Ahmed left the campus, and amid growing student anger over the failure of investigators to trace the boy. The students are also angry over the alleged manner in which the administration has dealt with the issue.

The SIT will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police II (South) Manishi Chnadra, an officer with extensive experience with the Special Cell.

The four-member team will also comprise the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Vasant Vihar sub-division and two inspectors, including the Station House officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station where the case has been registered.

Ms. Prasad said that an eyewitness had seen Mr. Ahmed leaving the campus in an auto rickshaw on October 15.

The estimated time of Mr. Ahmed leaving the campus is anywhere between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

Police said that no digital footprints such as phone location — Mr. Ahmed left it behind in his hostel room — or footage have been found.

On the alleged scuffle between Mr. Ahmed and a group of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad students the night before his disappearance, the police said they would either need the boy himself to lodge a complaint or wait for the university’s probe report.

The police further added that neither Mr. Ahmed’s friends nor fellow student had shared any instance of Nejeeb receiving any threat since the Friday incident.