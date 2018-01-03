Sisters arrested for kidnapping newborn

The rescued infant with his parents at the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

An infant who was 13-day-old when he was kidnapped in December was recovered from a house in Ghaziabad on Monday, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Two sisters, one of whom was unable to conceive, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the boy, the police said.

The baby was kidnapped in the early hours of December 12 from the second floor of a house in Jahangirpuri. His parents and other family members were asleep at home at the time of the incident.

“The parents woke up around 9.30 a.m. on December 12 and realised that the baby was missing,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Aslam Khan.

The police registered a kidnapping case under Section 363 and took up investigations.

Insider job

“The house was thoroughly inspected by crime teams and the dog squad. Evidence suggested that it was the job of an insider who had easy access to the house,” said Ms. Khan.

The police said they questioned hundreds of relatives and analysed many call detail records.

“We also drew a family tree to determine who have and don’t have children, and those who may have held a grudge against the parents,” said the officer.

Eventually, the police zeroed in on two suspects — 28-year-old Firdaus and her 22-year-old sister Sophia (names changed) and put them under surveillance. The baby was recovered after the police raided Firdaus’s house in Sahibabad’s Saeed Nagar.

During interrogation, she told the police about her sister’s involvement in the incident. Sophia was apprehended from her residence in Shastri Nagar here.

The accused allegedly told the police that they hatched the conspiracy five months ago after they discovered that the infant’s mother was pregnant.

“Firdaus was married for 10 years but could not have a child. Sophia is the sister-in-law of the baby’s mother and allegedly had issues with the woman. The sisters therefore decided to kidnap her child,” said Ms. Khan.

To divert suspicion, Firdaus pretended that she was pregnant and told her in-laws that she would stay with her parents till the delivery.

“She distributed sweets a few months ago and announced that she was pregnant. After that, she went into hiding at her sister’s house in Delhi and returned with the baby in December,” said Ms. Khan, adding that the police are still investigating the role of other suspects.