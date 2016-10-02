The sister-in-law of film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has alleged that he, her husband and their siblings harassed her for dowry at Budhana town, the police said.

Afrin, wife of Minazuddin, brother of Nawazuddin, had on Friday complained to the police that her husband, brothers-in-law Nawazuddin, Faizuddin, Majuddin and sister-in-law Saima were harassing her for dowry, they said.

She also met Superintendent of Police (rural) Rakesh Jolly in this regard, the police said.

She told the senior police officer that she got married to Minazuddin on May 31 and since then her in-laws were making demands for dowry.

The police have not yet registered a case in this connection, the SP said, adding they are probing the matter.

If prima facie allegations are found to be true, a case will be registered, he said, adding the complaint has been sent to Budhana Police for probe.

When contacted, Nawazuddin was not available for comments. - PTI