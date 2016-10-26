: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with other officials, raided four liquor shops in Mayur Vihar Phase-II and suspended the licence of one, he instructed the Excise Department to conduct inspections of all liquor shops in the city within a week.

Mr. Sisodia’s raid had come after some residents complained about liquor shops violating excise rules.

“Have ordered inspection of all liquor shops in the city in one week’s time,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

Strict action

He has also called a meeting of the Delhi government’s Excise Department to formulate a strict action against people openly drinking alcohol near liquor shops.

With the complaints of trouble due to the liquor shops near residential areas going up, the Delhi government, in its last month’s Cabinet meeting, had decided not to issue new liquor licences to restaurants or mall shops for now as part of a policy decision, which is likely to remain till the end of this financial year. Officials said that no new liquor shops would come up and the department was looking for ways to relocate those near residential colonies.