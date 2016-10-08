On the offence:Manish Sisodia outside the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

After BJP president Amit Shah criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for ‘asking to prove that surgical strikes took place’, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday attacked the BJP leader saying that a man whose “criminal history is known to the entire country” is now issuing “certificates of patriotism”.

Strong words

“Amit Shah is a black spot on political values. He does not have credentials to even utter Mr. Kejriwal’s name. The entire country is aware of his criminal history. He was banished from Gujarat and faced murder charges. It is surprising that Mr. Shah is issuing certificates of patriotism and honesty,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

“The Army is ours. They are our brothers from the hinterland who join the force. How come they (BJP) have become the contractors of the Army and patriotism? They are questioning Mr. Kejriwal’s patriotism? The entire country is aware of his patriotic sentimentthe AAP leader said.

‘Congress, AAP will suffer’

Reacting to Mr. Sisodia’s comments, Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay questioned the honesty of Mr. Kejriwal and his government even as he stoked allegations of wrongdoing against AAP functionaries.

“In the history of Delhi this is the first government whose Ministers are involved in hawala trading, are rapists, doing extortion and involved in bogus degree scams but are still considered honest as they are all sending the share of their earnings to the Chief Minister,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

The BJP leader said that whether it be the Congress or the AAP, both were bound to “suffer long-term political setbacks due to their diatribes on the surgical strike.”

