Sisodia finds support for govt proposal

more-in

Under the glare of cameras, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited a District Magistrate’s office in Nand Nagri to interact with people waiting to avail various services and found support for the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal to start home delivery of services.

In a statement, the government said that people waiting at the office told Mr. Sisodia that they had to queue up for many hours and make multiple visits to get their work done. They also told Mr. Sisodia that they had to pay touts in order to get their work completed.

‘Paying touts’

Interacting with the crowd at the DM’s office, Mr. Sisodia explained the proposal to start home delivery of services. People told him that they would opt for such a service if available.

After interacting with people, Mr. Sisodia said: “People are now taking leave to visit these offices, they will not need any leave once doorstep delivery comes into effect...At present people are paying touts to get their job done, this will be done away with once the scheme comes into effect”.