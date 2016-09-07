Relief for buyers:The court asked NBCC to submit its report after inspecting Supertech’s Emerald Towers to ascertain whether the two 40-storey buildings were built in violation of the sanctioned plan. File Photo

Counsel for Supertech said the apex court “cannot act like a banker”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a stern message to Supertech saying it was not concerned whether the real estate major “sinks or dies”, but it has to return money to the investors.

“Either you [Supertech] sink or die, we are not concerned. You will have to pay back the money to home buyers. We are least bothered about the financial status,” a Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Adarsh Kumar Goel said when it was pointed out that some builders have said they had no funds to pay back the home buyers.

The court directed Supertech to pay 10 per cent per month of the invested amount from January 5, 2015, to 17 home buyers, who are before the court, within four weeks. It asked Supertech to furnish a chart of payments made to 17 of them on the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, appearing for Supertech, said the apex court “cannot act like a banker” and has to follow principle of equality.

“Not all home buyers are against us and some of them have even supported the firm and filed an appeal against the High Court order,” he said, adding “there is a difference between Unitech’s case and us. They did not have a building while we have a building and funds invested with us have been used for construction of structure.”

He said 628 people had approached the company, of whom 274 sought alternate arrangements, 74 asked for re-investment and 108 sought refund. To this, the Bench asked why Supertech was not giving back the money to all the investors. Mr. Dhawan said there was a court order saying only those who have applied on time will get the money back and it was paying back the money to them. Counsels for home buyers refuted Supertech’s claim and said they were not getting the money on time. The apex court also asked the NBCC to submit its report by October 25, after inspecting Supertech’s Emerald Towers to ascertain whether the two 40-storey buildings were built in green area in violation of the sanctioned plan.

On July 27, the court had asked NBCC to visit the site and submit a report on the alleged violations. It had observed that the home buyers should not be made to suffer on account of ongoing litigation and their money should be refunded if they want them. Earlier, it had directed the company to deposit Rs. 5 crore in its Registry as part of refund to homebuyers for the project in which the Allahabad High Court had ordered demolition of the twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — in Noida and directed Supertech to refund money to homebuyers with 14 per cent interest in three months.