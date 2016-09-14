: On September 8, an 18-year-old boy from Jharkhand was forced to beg for help and money to take home the body of his mother who died of cancer at a Delhi government hospital.

Despite his poor state and after much negotiation with an ambulance driver, he took the body back home and collected Rs.25,000 from his neighbours to pay to the driver.

His request for hearse was denied by GB Pant Hospital where his mother, 55-year-old Suhela Khatoon, breathed her last.

“The hospital, in fact, pushed me to take away her body as early as possible. They gave me no time to arrange for any help,” said Mohd Samir, who had contacted advocate and activist Ashok Agarwal for legal assistance and a way out.

Help in sight

Before anything could be done, Samir was forced to remove the body. Distressed, he went across the road and asked the driver of an ambulance for help. The driver asked Rs.12 per km, but settled at Rs.9.

“First, the hospital did not treat my mother well and then they didn't provide me any transport for her body,” said Samir. Shocked by the poor state of affairs, Ashok Agarwal, a part of High Court-constituted free-bed committee, sent an SMS to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. When he received no response, Mr. Agarwal shot off a letter to Mr. Jain on Tuesday saying, “It is not an isolated case. As a mark of respect to the dead, the government of Delhi should make available free of cost hearses to such people.”

“In the recent past, many horrible instances have come to light where poor people were seen carrying the bodies of their dear ones from the hospitals,” the letter read.