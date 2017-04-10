Shuttle service on new Rapid Metro route from today

more-in

The Rapid Metro here is joining hands with Shuttl to introduce air-conditioned shuttle services on its new Phase-II network starting from April 10.

Three buses initially

To ease the commute further, air-conditioned buses will be available at 15-minute intervals between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Monthly passes will also be available. Initially, three buses from Sector 55-56 Rapid metro station will connect commuters up to Vatika crossing via Golf Course Extension Road. The areas covered will include Vatika City and St. Xavier’s crossing. The aim is to provide first and last mile connectivity.

Apart from this, Rapid Metro also runs a shuttle service from the Vodafone Belvedere Towers metro station to Udyog Vihar. This includes six buses that run from Monday to Saturday.

More than three years after the construction of Phase-II began in November 2013, the new 6.6-km route has added five more stations south of Sikanderpur metro station along Golf Course Road. It was thrown open to the public on March 31. Phase-II not only addresses the transportation needs of those whose offices are located on the Golf Course Road and South Gurugram, but also caters to a large number of residential societies. The new line provides connectivity to DLF Phase 1, DLF Phase 5, Genpact, South Point Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, Suncity Apartments, Jalvayu Vihar, Vatika Tower, Ansal University, Sushant Lok – II and Sectors 55, 56 and 58.