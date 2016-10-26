The memorial for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Shakti Sthal, was closed on Tuesday following the death of two more ducks because of suspected avian influenza.

The death toll of birds in the Capital now stands at 66.

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai visited the memorial before a decision was taken to shut down the site as a precautionary measure till the lab reports come back. The site had reported two bird deaths earlier.

The Minister told officials to arrange for boats to spray anti-virus medicine in the lake. Mr. Rai urged the Centre to direct all its departments to spread ‘chuna’ (lime powder) around every water body besides spraying Sodium Hypochlorite, a disinfectant, in areas where birds gather.

Mr. Rai said that since the Delhi Zoo, the Deer Park and Shakti Sthal came under the jurisdiction of the Central agencies, they should issue precautionary measures. Mr. Rai later met Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and urged him to direct the Centre-run labs in Jalandhar and Bhopal to expedite the test reports so that the Delhi government could take preventive steps.

“Since October 19, the Delhi government has sent over 80 samples of deceased birds to labs in Jalandhar and Bhopal. We have got back results of only 27 samples till now,” the Minister said. Mr. Rai also requested Mr. Singh to issue a health advisory.