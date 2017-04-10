Seven vehicles gutted in separate incidents

more-in

Several vehicles were gutted in two separate accidents in east Delhi on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

In the first accident reported from Geeta Colony, a private tourist bus and a mini bus (RTV) were wrecked after a fire broke out in the tourist bus. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

‘Fire began in tourist bus’

According to the Fire Department and mini bus owner Vaid Vishambhar Singh, the fire started in the tourist bus. Mr. Singh accused someone of smoking inside the bus, which he said caused the fire.

The police said the vehicles were parked next to each other when the fire broke out. A strong wind aggravated the blaze, which engulfed the other vehicle.

The tourist bus belongs to Deepak Soni. Driver Panchdev was sleeping in the bus when the incident happened. He told the police that he jumped out after seeing the smoke. “Within minutes, the fire engulfed the tourist bus and surrounded the mini bus. Locals called the fire and police control rooms. Two fire tenders arrived and doused the flames in an hour,” said a police officer. The fire resulted in a major loss for Mr. Singh, as he doesn’t have a house and used the mini bus to store household items.

In the second incident, three cars and two auto-rickshaws were gutted in Gandhi Nagar.