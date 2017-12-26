Seven hurt in accident

more-in

Seven persons suffered injuries when a car rammed into a scooty that was coming from the wrong side in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram on Sunday. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

The police received a PCR call at 10.40 p.m. stating that an accident had occurred on Keshav Puram metro station road. The police were informed that a car, coming from the side of Prembadi Pul, hit a scooty that was on the wrong side, before hitting a pillar.

The three people on the scooty and four persons in the car were injured in the accident and were taken to different hospitals in the area, including Sunder Lal Jain Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu government hospital.

Himanshu Sahni (28), Himanshu (30), and Shivam Saini (25), were triple-riding on the two-wheeler, while Pankaj (25), Mahender (25), Kama Bhai (35), and Rambadhai (38) were in the car.

‘Scooty riders drunk’

“The accused scooty riders were drunk at the time of the incident but no arrests have been made as they are also undergoing treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan.

“A case has been registered under Section 279 (Rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life) of the IPC at Keshav Puram police station. Further investigation is underway,” said Ms. Khan.