Service charge same, water tariff up: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday clarified that the volumetric charge for water, which is the charge per litre, had been increased in the latest tariff hike, and not the service charge, leaving the subsidy for those using less than 20,000 litres a month intact. The Board had approved a 20% hike in volumetric charges on Tuesday, while retaining the subsidy for those consuming less than 20,000 litres a month.

However, the Delhi government had said in a statement that a “marginal combined hike of 20% for those consuming over 20,000 litres per month along with service charges” from February 1, 2018.

Clarification

In a statement, the DJB clarified that the service charge had not been increased and that the 20% hike was for the volumetric charge alone.

After Tuesday’s announcement, former DJB chairperson Kapil Mishra, who has been suspended from the AAP after accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of corruption in May, had said that the government had hiked rates for all, including those availing of the free water scheme.

Mr. Mishra had also accused the AAP government of revoking the subsidy.