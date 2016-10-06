Senior officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were involved in the theft of over 20,000 blank birth and death certificates in May, as per preliminary findings of an inquiry initiated by the civic body’s Vigilance Department.

In a glaring security lapse, thousands of birth and death certificates were stolen from a storeroom at the Karol Bagh Zone office of the corporation. Worried that the certificates may be misused, the corporation had put out a public notice, identifying the serial numbers of the certificates and cancelling them.

Sub-registrar suspended

On Wednesday, Commissioner Praveen Kumar Gupta told the Standing Committee an FIR has been filed. “The inquiry is still ongoing, but so far it has found that senior officials of the Corporation were involved or negligent. The sub-registrar of Karol Bagh has already been suspended,” said Mr. Gupta.

The scope of the crime may be bigger than what was thought in May. Mr. Gupta said that apart from Karol Bagh, certificates were also stolen from the Rohini and Civil Lines zones offices.

Security concern

The incident is now causing security concerns as some of the stolen certificates were found to have been used to apply for passports. Mr. Gupta said that the corporation was sent verification requests from passport offices with serial numbers of the stolen certificates.