To commemorate the 350th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh later this year, a two-day national seminar on his life and teachings began here on Thursday.

The seminar is held on the topic, “Yug Chintak Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji” and is organised in collaboration with Punjab government at the Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University.

The Chancellor of the University and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Avtar Singh Makkar, who was chief guest of the function described Guru Gobind Singh as a multifaceted personality encompassing attributes of faith, compassion, contentment, self- restraint, valour, dynamism, persistence and courage on the other.

He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal for taking such an initiative and informed about the various programmes to be organised by SGPC to commemorate the 350th birth anniversary of the Guru, who was born in December 1666 in Patna.

Addressing the gathering of scholars and students, Vice-Chancellor of the University Gurmohan Singh Walia said the main objective of this seminar is to spread awareness about the life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh among the masses. - PTI