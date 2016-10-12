Of the 19 lakh active water connections in the Capital, only about 14,000 consumers have registered to generate their own bills via the Delhi Jal Board’s mSeva mobile app.

Launched in January 2016, the DJB’s self-billing app has been downloaded over 1 lakh times from the Google Play Store as of September 30. But, of those who downloaded the app, only 71,967 actually registered their accounts. Of these, just 14,187 enabled the self-billing feature.

Till September 30, just 7,075 bills have been generated through the app, said DJB CEO Keshav Chandra. A total of Rs.29.51 crore was collected through these bills.

Officials admitted that this was a “minuscule” number compared to the total bills generated and that there was a need to popularise the app. In terms of user satisfaction, the app was rated three stars out of five on the Play Store, with several people complaining of trouble in registering.

When the app was launched, the aim was to make bill generation easier and more accurate. Users of the app can take a picture of the meter reading, generate the bill, make online payments and maintain a record of previous bills and consumption patterns.