High alert sounded at all airbases in the State

Security has been strengthened at vital installations across Punjab and a high alert has been sounded at all airbases across the State following Army’s surgical strikes in PoK, even as evacuation of people residing in villages along the International Border continued.

High alert has been sounded on all airbases of the region, including at Chandigarh, Ambala, Bathinda, Adampur and Halwara near Ludhiana. Border Security Force (BSF) has put the International Border on further alert on Thursday after the surgical strikes, officials said.

Security has also been strengthened at Bhakra Dam, with BBMB Chairman S. K. Sharma saying security arrangements at all dams was being reviewed considering the threat perception due to prevailing tension with Pakistan.

Security has also been strengthened in and around other vital installations, including oil refinery and important power plants in Punjab.

Punjab shares 553-km border with Pakistan. It has six districts which lie close to the International Border.

Meanwhile, evacuation of people residing in about 1,000 villages within 10 km of the International Border continued following orders of the authorities.

Heads of local gurdwaras and temples, sarpanches and the police reached out to people using loudspeakers, asking them to start evacuation at the earliest in the light of escalating situation between the two countries.

Schools in the border areas have been shut till further orders and leaves of police and medical personnel cancelled, officials said.

The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has announced every possible help to the evacuees.

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had on Thursday chaired an emergency meeting of his Cabinet and directed Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal to immediately release Rs one crore each to all the Deputy Commissioners of six border districts as “preliminary expenditure.”

Asking people “not to panic”, Mr. Badal had said: “All preventive arrangements have been made in the border areas.”

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Mr. Badal over phone to request him to immediately start the process of evacuation of the people residing in the villages falling within 10 km of the International Border. PTI