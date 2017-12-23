Sealing drive carried out at Defence Colony

more-in

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted a sealing drive at the posh Defence Colony market and sealed at least 51 commercial units for not depositing conversion charges as per the provisions under the Master Plan 2021.

Conversion charges

The SDMC in a statement said that the drive was carried out under the guidelines of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee consisting of Bhure Lal and K.J. Rao. “Both the members reached Defence Colony at 11 a.m. and instructed for sealing of first floor and above situated commercial units in buildings from one to 51 as none of them had deposited conversion charges. The action has been taken on all floors except ground floors,” the statement read.

The civic body officials explained that the Defence Colony was earlier known as shopping-cum-residential complex wherein ground floor was meant for commercial activities and first floor for residential purposes.