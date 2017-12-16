Delhi

SDMC to hold event for para athletes

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be hosting the first-ever inter municipality para athlete meet for students of municipal schools across the city. The events will be for children up to the age of 12 years.

South Delhi mayor, Ms. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said that the sports meet will be organised at the Maujpur Sports Stadium on December 22. She said the winners of sports events and intra-sports competitions will be eligible to participate in this meet. Around 96 para athletes have already registered.

“We want to encourage students to take up sports and extracurricular activities and this meet will be a good opportunity for our students to interact with students outside their circle,” Ms. Sehrawat said.

The mayor said another attraction of this event is that the competitions will be organised and managed by differently-abled teachers of SDMC schools.

