SDMC frames new parking policy, rates set to shoot up

more-in

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has formulated a new parking policy, which could potentially be a model followed by the entire city.The development comes in the run up to the enforcement of the soon-to-be-notified Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules 2017. This would be the first comprehensive parking policy for a city with as many as eight land-owning agencies at the core of which are strict fines and criminal proceedings against vehicle owners violating its provisions.

Final nod by L-G

“The approach and model adopted by the SDMC is comprehensive and in complete adherence to the Transport Department’s vision in this regard. So, it has been requested to present it to representatives from other civic bodies at several workshops which will be held over the coming days,” said a Delhi government source.

The proposal will also be presented before other municipalities so that they can adjust the broader framework of the policy to suit their area requirements before being submitted to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal for the final nod.

Consider this: the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has the crowded markets of Old Delhi under their jurisdiction, and the parking requirements of these areas might be different.

Changes can be made in such areas as per the requirement of the civic body.

If passed, the parking rates will shoot up in commercial and busy areas.

As per the draft policy, the base parking fare will remain ₹20 for the first hour but for subsequent hours the rate will double.

At present, if you are paying a maximum of ₹100 for parking your car for an entire day, you will soon have to pay as much as ₹500. For busy zones, the cost may go up further.

A senior SDMC official said that the policy has been drafted to discourage people from using private vehicles and shift to public transport under Mr. Baijal’s city-wide decongestion plan.

Tentative chart

“We have proposed a tentative fare chart where the base fare, for the first hour, has not been changed. For every subsequent hour the fare doubles. This will discourage people from using their cars and stop them from leaving their vehicles parked for hours,” the official said.

The SDMC has also proposed that higher rates will also be applicable during peak traffic hours. These rates are only being revised for surface parking lots. Parking charges for multi-level parking lots will remain the same, the officials said.

“We have also proposed that parking fee be implemented for residential parking areas, on a monthly basis. This has been a matter of contention among the resident welfare associations but we are trying to get an approval for this as well. This deter people from buying more cars,” the official said.

The proposal also says that people will now have to show proof of parking space before purchasing a vehicle, without which documentation of the vehicle will not be considered complete.

The civic body said that the proposal will be submitted before the House for a clearance after which it will be presented before the L-G.