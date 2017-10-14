SDMC files complaint against AAP MLA

more-in

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday filed a police complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Narayan Dutt for allegedly assaulting officials of its Building Department on Friday, and interfering and creating a ruckus during a demolition drive at Hari Nagar.

According to the Building Department officials, the MLA confronted the staff while it was razing an unauthorised building on Friday.

“We have taken serious view of the interference and conduct of the MLA and his supporters during a demolition and sealing drive in ward number 97 of Hari Nagar. We have filed a complaint at Jaitpur police station,” an SDMC statement read. The complaint, however, was not converted into a first information report till late on Friday. The SDMC has asked for police protection for officials who take up such drives on regular basis.

‘No notice’

Mr. Dutt, however, said he had intervened in the demolition drive because a poor man’s house was being razed down and as a legislator it was his responsibility to stand up for him.

“No notice was given to the residents. Before we came, the building was already demolished partially. Where will these poor people go?” he said.

Mr. Dutt accused the Building Department officials of threatening residents and demanding bribes.

“They call building owners and ask them to pay lakhs to save their buildings. If they had so much money, why would they be living in unauthorised localities? After the BJP was chosen at the municipalities, they think they can get away with anything,” Mr. Dutt said.