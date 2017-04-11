Scribe beaten, thrown out of DTC bus

more-in

A journalist was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by a DTC bus driver and the conductor and then thrown off the moving vehicle when he demanded that tickets be issued to passengers, on Sunday night.

The victim, Ezaz Ahmed, who works for UNI, also accused the police of being indifferent to his ordeal and sluggish in their approach when he first made the call to the Police Control Room.

Ticket trouble

The incident happened around 11.30p.m. at Connaught Place while the victim was travelling from his residence to his office near Patel Chowk.

Mr. Ahmed, a resident of Nangloi, had boarded bus number 181 (Jehangirpuri-Nizamuddin police station) at Sarai Rohilla. He said that while travelling he observed that the conductor, Nitin, was not issuing tickets even as he was collecting fares from the passengers.

“I asked him the reason behind non-issuance of tickets. He told me that the ticket-printing machine was not functioning. When I protested, they asked me to not argue. By then the bus had entered the Connaught Place circle. The driver, Vinod got involved and together they assaulted me with an iron rod,” said Mr. Ahmed.

‘Will wait till next day’

The journalist claimed that he was pushed out of the bus near New Delhi Railway station and fell unconscious.

But trouble did not end there. Mr. Ahmed said that upon regaining consciousness, he made a call to the PCR but nobody came to the spot.

A while later, he receive a call and was told by the policeman that they would wait till the next day to take action against the errant driver.

“Minutes later, I received another call and was told to go to the Parliament Street Police station. When I went there, I was told to go to Connaught Place instead as the staff there cited jurisdiction issues. I called the CP police station and yet again, received an assurance that action will be taken the next day,” said Mr. Ahmed.

Apologies tendered

On Monday, the journalist approached the police and since he had the registration number of the bus, the driver and the conductor were called into the police station.

After the duo apologised, a compromise was reached and Mr. Ahmed decided against lodging an FIR.

The driver and conductor admitted to having “misbehaved”, but said that the argument was over the driver digressing from the designated route.