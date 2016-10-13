Two primary school teachers were killed in an accident at Tarsi crossing here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said on Wednesday.

Vijay Singh Azad (42) and Praveen (40) were posted at a government primary school in Anup Nagar and Lohban areas respectively, and were travelling to Bharatpur to buy marbles when a speeding car hit their motorcycle from behind, the police said.

While Vijay died on the spot, Praveen succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital later. The car driver managed to flee the spot.

A State Education Department official here promised to offer jobs to one of the relatives of the deceased teachers.

“One relative of each teacher would be provided a job in the department on the basis of his/her qualification,” Manoj Mishra, Basic Shiksha Adhikari said. PTI