The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will hold training sessions for school management committee members on October 15 and provide them with requisite material for organising “Reading Melas” on all Sundays till Children’s Day (November 14).

As per the deadline, set by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, every student of Classes VI to VIII in a government school should be able to read by then. Stating that the preparation for the “Every Child Can Read” programme has entered a decisive phase, the government kick-started the “Reading Melas” on Sunday on a pilot basis.

Since the “Every Child Can Read” plan was unveiled by the Directorate of Education, government schools are making all possible efforts to ensure that every child from Classes VI to VIII is able to read grade-level textbooks by this Children’s Day.

Regarding “Reading Melas”, Mr. Sisodia said efforts to transform education required active support from members of the community from where the children come. “If an environment of academic learning is created, children will be encouraged to pursue educational prowess. ‘Reading Melas’ will bring together schools, parents, children and the community in non-classroom spaces for the first time.”

“Reading Melas” will be conducted by volunteers identified by the school management committee members in community spaces or schools, where students and their parents will jointly work on ensuring the children's ability to read. — PTI