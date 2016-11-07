The national capital is seeing unprecedented smog levels that have drastically cut visibility and turned it into a virtual gas chamber

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea on the alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi. A Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao agreed to hear the matter after Sunita Narayan of the Centre for Science and Environment told the court that there was no effective implementation of the directions issued by the apex court last year.

Ms. Narayan wanted the court to monitor the implementation of its directions.

The court was also given a report by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority for NCR on the state of air pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi government on Sunday unveiled a slew of steps, including closure of all schools for three days, to battle unprecedented smog levels that have drastically cut visibility and turned the national capital into a virtual gas chamber.